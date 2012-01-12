Common & Drake Beef: “You Canada Dry” T-Shirts For Sale!

Common and Drake‘s verbal beef has come to t-shirts, and Common’s punchline “You Canada Dry” is spotlighted. Common started the beef with his comments at the end of “Sweet,” and Drake retaliated onstage at during one of his shows.

Drake threw more shots at Common on “Stay Schemin” by Rick Ross featuring French Montana, then Common remixed it and according to some, he bodied Drake with his response.

The most memorable line was definitely “You Canada Dry,” and now you can buy a t-shirt with it on the front for &15-25 depending on the size. Find out where to buy a “You Canada Dry” t-shirt at HipHopWired.

