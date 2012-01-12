Sneak Peek: Ava DuVernay’s “Middle of Nowhere”

Director Ava DuVernay is back on the grind, continuing her crusade to elevate black cinema. After the smashing success of her 2011 feature debut, I Will Follow, DuVernay follows up with her second film, Middle of Nowhere. A young woman (Emayatzy Corinealdi) struggles to maintain her marriage and her identity when her husband (Omari Hardwick) must serve a eight year prison sentence. The cast includes David Oyelowo (Red Tails), Lorraine Toussaint, Sharon Lawrence and Edwina Findley. Middle of Nowhere will premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off January 19th.

