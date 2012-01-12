Amber Rose Speaks On Kanye West Break Up, Starts Crying

Amber Rose was talking about her break up with Kanye West in a recent interview, and she began crying. Some may think she’s crying about the end of their relationship, but she actually became upset because she was bullied by some of his fans.

Black History Facts About Amber Rose’s Hometown

Watch Amber explain herself in the video below, and find out more about this conversation at Bossip.

