Chris Brown Set To Drop New Fortune Single “One For The Road” With Will.i.Am In 3 Weeks

You don’t hire the Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.Am for a ballad. So we’re guessing that Chris Brown’s first single “One for the Road” from his forthcoming album, Fortune, will be a club banger along the lines of, say, Usher’s “OMG”—which Will also produced. It should out within weeks.

On news and radio website All Access’ calendar, “Road” is set to impact radio on Jan. 31. Brown’s putting the finishing touches on Fortune. On Twitter just days ago he wrote, “LAST TWO WEEKS of me finishing FORTUNE! I’m excited for all the fans to hear my real music.”

