Erykah Badu On New Mark Ronson song: “Your Momma Don’t Wear No Draws”

“Your momma don’t wear no draws,” Erykah Badu sings on a new song “A La Modeliste.” “We was there when she took ’em off.” The track by U.K. producer Mark Ronson, Badu along with rapper Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) and Trombone Shorty is a classic call and response cut created in New Orleans recently.

The crew gathered at legendary N.O. French Quarter venue, The Preservation Hall, to perform it. It’s a gumbo mix of jazz and R&B. Watch their performance below.

RELATED POSTS:

Erykah Badu Reveals First Job Working For Steve Harvey

Erykah Badu Broke Up With Common Over The Phone

Also On The Urban Daily: