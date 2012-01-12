NeNe Leakes On Leaving “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

NeNe Leakes has resumed her acting career with a guest role on “Glee,” and in this video, she talks about leaving “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” Many people don’t know that NeNe used to be an actress and appeared on TV shows like “Girlfriends” and “The Parkers,” and on film in “Fighting Temptations” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyonce.

NeNe talks about the negativity of being on the Atlanta “Housewives” cast and her role on “Glee.” Plus, she talks about her acting future and the possibility of joining “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” cast.

