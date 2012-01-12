Lil Wayne Releasing ‘Gone Till November’ Book On Time In Prison

Ever wonder what was going through Lil Wayne’s mind during those 2010 nights he spent locked up at Rikers Island?

Well THR reports that Grand Central Publishing is set to release Wayne’s prison memoir Gone Till November this winter on Nov. 28. November is a compilation of journal entries Weezy kept during his eight months he was in jail for gun charges.

“We are thrilled to be publishing Wayne’s prison memoir,” said Ben Greenberg, executive editor at Grand Central Publishing to THR. “He kept detailed journals of his inner and outer life while he was on Rikers Island, and they certainly tell a story. They are revealing.”

