10 Rapper Birth Names That Will Make You Laugh

Rappers say some crazy things. They’re easy to accept when they perform. But what if you knew the man behind the alias? Or simply put: Would you still think your favorite rhymer was as smooth or tough as he spit if you knew their birth name was cotton soft?

Vibe came up with a top 10 list of rappers’ real names that will make you laugh. The list starts with Drake, who was born Aubrey Graham. Check out the rest of the hilarious truth over at their site here.

ALSO ON URBAN DAILY:



Also On The Urban Daily: