Source Says Khloe Kardashian Is Really A Kardashian!

Recent reports suggest that Khloe Kardashian is not a “real” Kardashian. Allegedly Kim and Kourtney’s father Robert, is not Khloe’s–which explains why Khloe doesn’t look like them. A source close to the Kardashians says “It’s totally untrue and the family is very hurt.” The anonymous source also claims that mother, Kris Jenner isn’t fazed and feels “it’s so ridiculous, it’s not even worth her time.”

Read the full story at TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian’s Dad Robert Didn’t Believe She Was His [UPDATED]

A Kardashian Sister Is Pregnant!