Tattoo Artist Claims Drake Came To Confront Him!

The tattoo artist who permanently inked “DRAKE” on a eyebrow-less woman’s forehead claims Drake and his security guard came to confront him at his LA shop.

This is the same tattoo artist who claimed he would fight Drake and called him all types of names…he clearly didn’t do much fighting!

He gon’ mess around and make Drake catch a body like that!

Tattoo Artist Answers Back! “I’d Totally Fight Drake”

Drake Gets At Tattoo Artist: “I’m Gonna F*** You Up!” [VIDEO]