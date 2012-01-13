Halle Berry Not Engaged?

Earlier this week, Halle Berry was photo’d wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring which fueled the rumor that the Academy Award wining actress had gotten engaged to Oliver Martinez.

According to a TMZ source “Halle and Oliver are in a ‘committed relationship’ and marriage ‘could be in the cards,’ but as of last week — when the photo came out — they were not engaged.”

Is Halle Berry Engaged? [PHOTOS]

