Phonte, “Dance In The Reign”

Phonte Coleman of Little Brother and The Foreign Exchange drops some #newtigallo from his first solo project, Charity Starts At Home. Kenneth Price is on the lens for “Dance In The Reign” and Swiff D is on the beats. (props to Okayplayer.com)

What Do J.Cole, Pete Pablo and Little Brother Have In Common?

“I do this for hip-hop!…I’m lyin..I do this for my mortgage…my kids…”–Phonte

