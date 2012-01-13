Updated: Jay-Z Vows To Not Use The Word “B***h” Again?

For the first gift to his newborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z allegedly penned a poem vowing to not use the word “b***h.”He declares that the “degradation has passed” and replaced the “b***h” in “I Got 99 Problems But A B***h Ain’t One” with the word “lady.”

An excerpt below:

“Before I got in the game, made a change, and got rich, I didn’t think hard about using the word B—-. I rapped, I flipped it, I sold it, I lived it now with my daughter in this world I curse those that give it. I never realized while on the fast track that I’d give riddance to the word bitch, to leave her innocence in tact.”

Read the full letter, here.

***EDITOR’S NOTE***

It is not confirmed that Jay-Z did actually write this poem. We believe it is fake.

