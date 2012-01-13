No ID Turned Down Biggie Out Of Loyalty To Common

Common may be stirring up trouble with Drake, but one thing he doesn’t have to worry about is loyalty in his own camp. In an extensive interview with XXL magazine the producer and Def Jam label executive NO ID explained how committed he was to Common’s early career.

“After Resurrection I was getting calls for people to do work with me and I was turning it down,” No I.D tells the mag. “I got a call that Biggie wanted to hear some beats, Ghostface [Killah] and Big Pun. I’m like, Nah, I produce for Common. This is like Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth. At that time I didn’t even conceptualize trying to make beats, or produce for other people. It wasn’t even in my mind. I viewed myself as part of a group.”

Did that gamble payoff? READ MORE AT XXLmag.com.

