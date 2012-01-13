Kim Kardashian To Co-Host Daytime Television Show

Kim Kardashian is coming to daytime television, not as a guest, but as a co-host. On Monday, January 23rd, Kim will sit next to Kelly Ripa on “Live! With Kelly.” This is a great look, because she will be the first female to co-host with Kelly for the week, which will have all women.

Kim Kardashian is following in her ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush’s footsteps, who co-hosted on January 9th. About her one-day gig, Kim posted this comment on her blog:

I’m so excited to reveal that I will be co-hosting Live! with Kelly, with the wonderful Kelly Ripa on January 23!! I’ve been wanting to share this news for weeks now!! I can’t wait to see Kelly! Xo

Find out more about Kim Kardashian on “Live! With Kelly” right here.

