“The Help” Wins Big at Critics Choice Movie Awards

The Help is warming up for the sprint towards Oscar gold. At last night’s “Critics Choice Move Awards” the movie walked away with wins for Best Actress (Viola Davis), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Best Ensemble. In a moving acceptance speech, Davis said:

“The two most important days in a person’s life are the day you were born and the day you discover why you were born,” Davis said during her acceptance speech. “I considered it my honor to pay homage to these women at this time period who were not allowed to dream and not allowed to find their purpose but thank God, praise God they gave birth to me and my mother.”

Industry insiders have predicted that Davis and Spencer will mostly be nominated for (and win) at the Oscars next month.

Below is a complete list of winners:

Best Picture: “The Artist”

Best Comedy: “Bridesmaids”

Best Animated Feature: “Rango”

Best Action Movie: “Drive”

Best Documentary: “George Harrison: Living in the Material World”

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Ensemble: “The Help”

Best Young Actor: Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin and Steve Zaillian, “Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay: Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Best Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski, “War Horse”

Best Art Direction: “Hugo”

Best Editing: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Best Costume: “The Artist”

Best Score: “The Artist”

Best Song: “The Muppets,” “Life’s a Happy Song”

Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Make-Up: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

Best Sound: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

