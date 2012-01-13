Chris Brown’s Girlfriend Karrueche To Rihanna? “I Love Him, But He Don’t Love Me!”

Old footage of Chris Brown’s current girlfriend Karrueche, surfaced where she is allegedly mocking Rihanna. Karrueche and two of her friends joked around on camera while they listened Rihanna’s music in the background. Karruece used an undecipherable accent to say things like “I Love Him, But He Don’t Love Me!”

Karruece claims the video isn’t geared toward Rihanna…

Jay-Z quote: “We don’t believe you, you need more people!”

Do you all think she was talking about Rihanna?

