Beats By Dre Will No Longer Be Made By Monster

It’s a wrap for Beats By Dre and Monster, because the two companies will sever their relationship when their contract expires at the end of this year. Beats Electronics and Monster Cable Products say there aren’t any hard feelings about the split, but the word is, there is tension.

According to reports, both sides think they are responsible for the success of the headphones, and they weren’t able to reach mutually agreeable financial terms.

