Goodfellas TV Show Coming To AMC

The classic mafia film Goodfellas (1990) is coming to cable TV as a weekly series. The movie was, and the forthcoming television show will be based on the book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi.

Pileggi will co-write the TV series and Irwin Winkler, the producer of the film, is also onboard. No word if the film’s director Martin Scorcese will return to direct episodes of “Goodfellas.”

Which R&B Video Is Based On “Goodfellas”?

Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci (pictured left to right) starred in the film, and it is not known if any of them will have roles in the new AMC television show.

“BMF Wives” Reality Show To Be Shut Down By Big Meech

The premiere date not been announced by AMC. Get more details about the “Goodfellas” TV show here.