Tatyana Ali, Laz Alonso, Christina Milian Are “Black And Latino”

What does it mean to be Black and Latino in America? In a revealing mini-documentary, Mun2 TV explores the challenges of balancing cultural identities with Laz Alonso (“Jumping The Broom”), Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”), Tatyana Ali, and film/music video director Jessy Terrero. Terrero, who is of Dominican descent says “I always felt we were black people who spoke Spanish.” Milian shares the difficulty in being cast in Latina roles: “they want someone fair-skinned or Mexican. I ended booking more African-American roles. I still have trouble booking Latina roles because I’m a brown Latina.”

Watch video below:

What say you readers? Is it fair that we ask those of Black and Latino descent to choose a side? Or can you be both?

Visit mun2.tv/blackandlatino for more interviews and to join the conversation!

RELATED POSTS:

Laz Alonso Is Hollywood’s Hottest Break Out King [EXCLUSIVE]

Christina Milian: “I Was A Good Wife To The Dream” [VIDEO]

Tatyana Ali Talks About Black Experience At Harvard [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: