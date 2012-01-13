Celeb Sighting: Nia Long Shows Off Baby Boy Kez

It may take eons before we get a peek at Blue Ivy Carter, but actress Nia Long is proudly showing off her own bundle of joy. The proud mama was spotted in Los Angeles yesterday, looking fit and trim, with her adorable son, Kez Sunday Udoka. Long gave birth to Kez last November, and in interviews admitted that while the pregnancy was unplanned, was the “sweetest surprise ever.” Kez’s father (and Nia’s current boo) is NBA player Ime Udoka. Check out pics of mother and child below:

