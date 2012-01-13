Evelyn Lozada On Chad Ochocinco’s “Unromantic” Proposal

Evelyn Lozada of VH1’s “Basketball Wives” gave the play-by-play on how Chad Ochocinco presented her engagement ring in this video. She admits that it was “unromantic,” but says Ochocinco bought her a ring so big that she would have to say yes to his marriage proposal.

Take a look at Evelyn Lozada talking about season four of “Basketball Wives” and her husband-to-be-Ochocinco in the video below.

