Kimbella Throws Her Chewed Gum At Erica Mena: “Love & Hip Hop”

On the next episode of “Love & Hip Hop,” instead of using that faithful ole’ drinking glass to throw, Kimbella improvises and uses the chewed gum in her mouth! It so happens to be arch enemy– Erica Mena, again on the receiving end.

Maybe a Doublemint commercial endorsement in the future for Kimbella?

The friendship between Chrissy and Olivia may be over after Chrissy challenges her to make a choice between friends.

Check out the drama below:

Mama Jones And Olivia From “Love & Hip Hop” Fight On Twitter!

REALITY RECAP: Chrissy & Yandy Almost Come To Blows On “Love & Hip Hop”