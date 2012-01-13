Brandy Possibly Collaborating With Drake?

Brandy recently reunited, in the studio, with Monica more than over 10 years– but that’s not the only collaboration we can expect from the songbird. Brandy revealed “Actually I might be doing a song that Drake wrote for the album this upcoming week.” She went on to say “I love Drake. I think Drake is just so phenomenal. I love his music. I’m always wishing that I can just sing one of Drake’s melodies,” she told TrueExclusives.com.

We’d love to hear them on a track together!

Spotted @Rap-Up.com

Celeb Sightings: Rihanna, Tyga, Gabrielle Union & Brandy Step Out!

Brandy Sets Record Straight on Beef With Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

Monica And Brandy Reuniting For New Song