The British Love Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj will be able to put her occasional fake British accent to good use on February 21st, because she’s been nominated for a 2012 Brit Award! She’s in the international field and here are all of the nominees in Nicki Minaj’s category:
International Breakthrough Act
Aloe Blacc
Bon Iver
Foster The People
Lana Del Rey
Nicki Minaj
