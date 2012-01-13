The British Love Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj will be able to put her occasional fake British accent to good use on February 21st, because she’s been nominated for a 2012 Brit Award! She’s in the international field and here are all of the nominees in Nicki Minaj’s category:

International Breakthrough Act

Aloe Blacc

Bon Iver

Foster The People

Lana Del Rey

Nicki Minaj

