Melanie Fiona Serves Up Soul On “Wrong Side Of A Love Song”

Melanie Fiona is scheduled to release a lot of new music on February 7th with the release of The MF Life, but here’s her latest single “Wrong Side Of A Love Song.” It’s just as soulful as you would expect a Melanie Fiona song to be, and you can hear it in its entirety below.

