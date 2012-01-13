Beyonce Tries To Get President Obama Re-Elected

Beyonce attended President Barack Obama‘s inauguration in 2009 and sang for him and First Lady Michelle, and now she’s trying to help get him back into office. Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles have designed this t-shirt to help raise funds for President Obama’s re-election campaign, and it costs $45.

You can pre-order this t-shirt now, and it officially goes on sale in February.

RELATED POSTS:

President Barack Obama Spotted Singing With Justin Bieber [VIDEO]

Obama Letter To Heavy D’s Family Read At Funeral [PHOTOS]