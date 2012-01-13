Madonna Talks About Kissing Nicki Minaj

A month ago Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter to gush about locking lips with the most successful women in the history of music: Madonna.

It happened on the set of Madonna’s upcoming video for “Give Me All Your Love,” the first single off her forthcoming album M.D.N.A. It features M.I.A. and Minaj, who was celebrating her birthday. Madonna kiss was apparently a wonderful gift.

“OH MY f’ingggg Gahhhh!!!!! MADONNA jus kissed me!!!!!,” Nicki tweeted. “On the lips!!!!!!! It felt sooooo good. Soooo soft!!!! *passes out* aaahhhhh!!!!!!!!!”

Last night during a Nightline interview on ABC Madonna briefly spoke about the love she gave Minaj.

“I did [kiss Nicki],” she confirmed. “But it was her birthday. I just gave her a birthday kiss. No tongue. She has lovely lips. We sang happy birthday to her and then I gave her a kiss on the mouth.”

