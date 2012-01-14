Is He The Greatest DJ? Idris Elba Rocks Out Rinse.fm

Long before “The Wire” and “LUTHER” Idris Elba was an underground DJ back in the U.K. Even though he’s now one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, his love for the wheels of steel hasn’t taken a back seat to his thriving acting career. In a recent trip back home, Elba reunited with his DJ buddies, The Clairvoyants, for a wicked set of soulful, dark wave techno on Rinse.fm. Sounds like Big Driis hasn’t lost his touch on the turntables.

LISTEN HERE

You can catch The Clairvoyants on Rinse.fm Saturday evenings starting at 8P.M. EST

