Essence Music Festival 2012 Playlist

Essence released their line-up for this year’s Essence Music Festival, and its got plenty of people excited! Whether you love 90s boy/girl groups or the classic ladies of soul, you’re are sure to have a few favorites at this year’s festival.

2012 Essence Music Festival Line-Up Announced

The 2012 artists include Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige, Dru Hill, Eric Roberson, Estelle, Fred Hammond, Keyshia Cole, Mary Mary, Stephanie Mills, SWV, and the Stylistics to name a few!

Essence Music Festival Moments You Might Have Missed [PHOTOS]

Even though EMF is months away, we wanted to give you something to go along with this amazing concert. Enjoy our playlist featuring some of the 2012 artists. Visit EMF’s official site for the full list of artists and announcers.

SWV “I’m So Into You”

Stephanie Mills “Never Knew Love Like This Before”

Dru Hill “In My Bed”

Eric Roberson Feat. Phonte “Picture Perfect”

Keyshia Cole “Take Me Away”

Mary J. Blige “Family Affair”

Also On The Urban Daily: