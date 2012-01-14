Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Reunite, Still Wearing Wedding Rings

Jennifer Lopez‘s marriage to Marc Anthony is over, but they still have professional ties to each other with “Q’Viva: The Chosen.” The singing competition is a Spanish language reality show that will air on Univision, and this morning (January 14th) they were photographed together in Los Angeles promoting “Que Viva: The Chosen.”

Even though Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are dating other people, they held hands at one point during their appearance. Take a look at these photos of the ex-couple promoting “Que Viva: The Chosen” at the 2012 Winter Television Critics Association Tour in Los Angeles.

If they’re not together, why are they wearing wedding rings?