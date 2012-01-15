Good News For New York Giants Victor Cruz!

The world was so consumed with the January 7th birth of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, that the arrival of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz‘s first child went under the radar. His first child was born on January 9th, and she was named Kennedy.

Elaina Watley, the longtime girlfriend of Victor Cruz, is the mother. About his daughter, Victor Cruz told said, It’s amazing just to see her and to hold her in my arms. It’s been an amazing feeling, and I can’t wait to raise her and teach her all the good stuff … Every time I’m out there, I’m out there running around for her and catching the ball for her, so she’s always on my mind.”

Victor Cruz and the New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers tomorrow (January 15th) in the NFL playoffs.

