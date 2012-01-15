Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Attend BET Honors

Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon hit the red carpet for the 2012 BET Honors held at the Warner Theater on Saturday January 14th in Washington, D.C.

Cannon, who had recently been hospitalized for mild kidney failure appeared fully recovered. The actor and comedian tweeted from the awards and thanked his fans for their support.

“Tonight in DC with my wife and kids at the BET HONORS was one of the most amazing and inspirational times of my life!,” he wrote on this Twitter account. “I really must say I am completely humbled by the outpour of support, love and prayers that came my way during my recovery. I love you all! My wife @MariahCarey has been my hero through this whole process. Definition of an Angel!”

