LLoyd Sued Again By Former Manager

R&B star Lloyd has some unfinished business. After being sued for breach of contract by his former manager Joyce Irby, the singer was supposed to pay her $100,000 in a settlement and find her a new job. However, Irby says she has only been paid $20,000, is still unemployed and filed papers to get her money.

Joyce Irby was the bassist and co-lead vocalist of the 1980s all girl band Klymaxxx and was known in George Clinton’s P-Funk crew as “Fenderella.” In addition to LLoyd, she also helped launch the career of R&B singer Sammie.

