Giants Upset Packers, Ravens Advance

A weekend of great football games was punctuated by the exit of the defending champion Green Bay Packers. The NY Giants defeated the “Cheeseheads” 37 to 20 thanks to stifling defense and one amazing Hail Mary TD pass from QB Eli Manning to Hakeem Nicks in the first half.

Now the Giants will face the San Francisco 49ers, who had an impressive win against the New Orleans Saints, in the NFC Championship game next week.

Ray Lewis and his Baltimore Ravens knocked off the Houston Texans to advance to the AFC title game against the New England Patriots. The Patriots ended the Cinderella run of Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos with a 45 to 10 spanking.

Who do you pick to make the Super Bowl? Play our NFL Bracket game!

Also On The Urban Daily: