Idris Elba is now a 2012 Golden Globe winner, thanks to his great performance in the BBC miniseries “Luther.” He won for his portrayal of John Luther in the Best Actor/Miniseries category.

This is the second Golden Globe nomination for Idris Elba. Congratulations!

