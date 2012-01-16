Octavia Spencer Of “The Help” Wins Golden Globe!

First time Golden Globe nominee Octavia Spencer is now a winner for her supporting role as Minny Jackson in The Help. While the movie has been a source of controversy, the performances of the actresses have been widely celebrated. Octavia won in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

Congratulations to Octavia Spencer on her Golden Globe win! Hopefully she’ll be nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in The Help.

