Meryl Streep Shows Love For “PARIAH” In Acceptance Speech

For a movie titled PARIAH, the project is anything but undesirable thanks to an epic shout out from the goddess of the big screen, Meryl Streep. At last night’s Golden Globes, the celebrated thespian was honored with the Best Actress win for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, shocking many who expected Viola Davis to win for The Help. Genuinely surprised, Streep made her way to the podium to accept her statuette, forgetting her reading glasses in the process. Streep acknowledged her fellow nominees (Rooney Mara, Michelle Williams, Charlize Theron) and in a stunning turn of events, added Nigerian-American actress Adepero Oduye and PARIAH to her list of favorite female performances in 2011.

Watch Meryl’s acceptance speech below:

PARIAH, which opened in late December, has been riding on a tidal wave of both critical and audience acclaim. According to Rottentomatoes, the film currently has a 96% approval rating.

PARIAH is playing in cities across the U.S. For showtimes click HERE

