We thought Lil’ Kim had forgotten about her beef with Young Money, particularly Nicki Minaj and Drake as she danced to his hit song “The Motto…” that was until she cut the song short and muffled something like “b***h a** n***a.” Lil’ Kim still has some moves though, peep the femcee get down and booty pop!

