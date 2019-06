We are sending our condolences to Chad Ochocinco and his family! This morning the Patriot’s wide receiver tweeted “Please send your prayers n condolences to my older and youngest brothers @boymiamiMr305 and @rolinthrudahood Our father passed this morning.”

RIP to his father.

Evelyn Lozada On Chad Ochocinco’s “Unromantic” Proposal [VIDEO]

Wedding Back On: Evelyn Lozada And Ochocinco Will Get Married