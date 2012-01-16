Rihanna Gets High Off Kush In Hawaii!

Wake and bake! Rihanna was spotted smoking that good ole’ “kush” while on vacation in Hawaii. The Talk That Talk singer tweeted:

Photos of Rihanna sitting on a rock smoking a well rolled blunt are available to see, here! This was right after, she tweeted several Lil’ Kim lyrics from her verse on Biggie’s “Get Money!”

