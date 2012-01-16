Mama Jones On Olivia: “When I See Her, It’s A Bad Bad Day”

Last week, we were drawn to the computers screens as Twitter beef with Mama Jones and Olivia brewed. The beef grew intense as both ladies ended up cursing each other out.

In an interview with Trey White of Q93.3, Mama Jones spoke on her relationship with Olivia:

“I think she is rude….and maybe she thinks because she doesn’t have a relationship wtih her own mother that she can take it out on other people’s mothers. But I’m not the one.” She added, “She called me nasty…we are not the same age. She needs to call me Miss Nasty or Miss Jones….And when I see her…..it’s a bad bad day.”

