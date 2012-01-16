Blue Ivy Carter: Best Fake Photos Of Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Baby

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s baby girl Blue Ivy Carter is now over a week old, and it’s just a matter of time until her parents unleash photos to the world. But since Beyonce and Jay-Z haven’t given us any indication as to when that will happen, here’s a look at the best fake photos of Blue Ivy that have hit the Internet since Beyonce announced her pregnancy.

