CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Blue Ivy Carter: Best Fake Photos Of Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Baby

Leave a comment

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s baby girl Blue Ivy Carter is now over a week old, and it’s just a matter of time until her parents unleash photos to the world. But since Beyonce and Jay-Z haven’t given us any indication as to when that will happen, here’s a look at the best fake photos of Blue Ivy that have hit the Internet since Beyonce announced her pregnancy.

RELATED POSTS:

Blue Ivy Becomes Popular Weed In Los Angeles

Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Baby Blue Ivy Carter Makes Billboard History!

Church Says Blue Ivy Carter Is The Devil

SOURCE

Blue Ivy , Blue Ivy Carter , orphan

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close