Insect Named After Beyonce

As if some Beyonce news wasn’t weird enough, an insect found in Austrailia was named after the pop diva. According to the Huffington Post, Bryan Lessard, a 24 year old researcher at Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, announced the fly had been sitting in a fly collection since 1981. That is the same year Beyonce was born.

Lessard commented that he was inspired to pay respects of the golden backsided horse fly’s beauty by naming it Scaptia (Plinthina) beyonceae. He also stated Beyonce would be “in the nature history books forever” and that the fly now bearing her name is “pretty bootylicious” with its golden backside.

Umm…ok. That’s cool. I guess.

