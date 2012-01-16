The Dream Owes $117,000 In Taxes

The Dream should be careful about when he opens up about how much money he makes. The singer/producer recently told the world he made $15 million off of Rihanna’s smash single, “Umbrella.”The Dream, real name Terius Nash, is now in the cross-hairs of the IRS.

According to TMZ, The Georgia Department of Revenue filed a state tax lien against Nash claiming didn’t file income taxes in 2007, which totaled $60, 578. If you include interest and fees, the total balloons to $117,401.

We already know The Dream made millions in 2007, thanks to “Umbrella.” So why couldn’t he pay those taxes? What are your thoughts on The Dream’s faulty tax filings?

