“24” Movie Starring Kiefer Sutherland In Production

The Fox television show “24” will be made into a movie this year, and Kiefer Sutherland will reprise his role as CTU agent Jack Bauer. Filming is set to begin in April or May, and the story will resume where the show ended in 2010.

Like the TV show “24,” the action within the movie will occur in a 24-hour timespan, but not in real time as the show was. Look for it to hit theaters in 2013.

