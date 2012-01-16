La Toya Jackson To Guest On ‘90210’

La Toya Jackson has been steadily working since being on The Celebrity Apprentice. It was announced Michael Jackson’s older sister was cast on the teen soap reboot, 90210. Jackson is set to play a high powered music executive who knows what sells in the industry.

From what we’re told, the character’s brilliance and talent is paired with a cutthroat business strategy. And she’s got her eye on Dixon. She’ll present him with an offer of a lifetime alongside one of the toughest decisions he’ll ever have to make.

It sounds like La Toya is a cougar on the prowl and Tristan Wilds’ character is the intended prey. The episode is scheduled to air in mid-February on The CW.

