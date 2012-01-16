Mos Def Remixes “N*ggas In Paris” For The 99 Percent

Yasiin Bey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def, remixes “N*ggas In Paris” as part of his Top 40 Underdog series where he will remake the top 40 records.

Back in 2004 he remade Jay-Z’s “The Takeover” as a protest song against the recording industry, “The Rape Over.” But it was removed from copies of The New Danger.

“N*ggas In Poorest” finds Bey in similar form, twisting the anthem of excess into a cold dose of reality. (props HighSnobiety)

“These young bloods is lookin scary at the maaaaall/they wearin pants you can still see they draaaaws/robbed a n*gga in the bathroom staaaallll/ took his life because he ain’t wanna take it ooofff...”

Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) – “Niggas In Poorest” (Niggas In Paris freestyle) by SoulCulture

