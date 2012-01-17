Musician Jimmy Castor Dead At 64

According to several sources Doo-Wop and funk artist Jimmy Castor has died at the age of 64. Details of his death are still forthcoming.

Castor found success as both a solo musician and as the leader of the Jimmy Castor Bunch. While his music spanned many genres (hence his nickname “The Everything Man”) he was revered in hip-hop and b-boy circles for his classic “It’s Just Begun” among many others.

Watch a clip of “It’s Just Begun” from the movie “Flashdance.”

