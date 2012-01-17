Fantasia’s Boyfriend Antwaun Cook Caught Cheating!

Antwaun Cook, the father of Fantasia‘s second child Dallas Zavier Barrino and her current boyfriend, has reportedly been cheating on her before and during her pregnancy. Since Fantasia started dating Antwaun while he was still married, can she be mad?

Fantasia is rumored to have gotten pregnant in order to try to keep him, but karma has come back to bite her in the you-know-what. In addition to cheating with other women, Antwaun is also trying to get back with his wife Paula Cook. Get the rest of the details about Fantasia’s scandalous relationship with Antwaun Cook here.

